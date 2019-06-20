SEASIDE, OR (KPTV) - A 56-year-old man with a long criminal history was arrested Wednesday after deputies say he ran over a woman with his truck.
The Clatsop County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to Highway 26 and Nordmark Drive on the report of a crash involving a pedestrian.
A 51-year-old woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital. She was later flown to OHSU.
An investigation revealed the woman was backed over by a Ford Ranger pickup truck driven by Ronald Keith Hobbs. The incident reportedly happened during an argument.
The sheriff's office said Hobbs was arrested and booked into the Clatsop County Jail on charges of reckless endangering, fourth-degree assault, and post prison supervision sanction.
The investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff's office.
FOX 12 learned that Hobbs has a criminal history dating back to 1989.
