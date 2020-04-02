NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) - A 50-year-old man was cited for driving under the influence of intoxicants after crashing his vehicle in Newport Tuesday evening.
At around 6:40 p.m., deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office responded to a single-vehicle crash near milepost three on Yaquina Bay Road.
The sheriff's office said a green Ford Focus left the roadway eastbound and struck a dirt embankment at a high rate of speed, causing significant damage to the vehicle.
The driver, identified as Andrew Gullet, of Newport, was taken to Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.
The sheriff's office said Gullet's dog was in the vehicle at the time of the crash and was taken to the Lincoln County Animal Shelter for care.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies gained probable cause that Gullet had been driving impaired. A search warrant was obtained for further analysis of Gullet's blood.
Gullet was cited and released for DUII, reckless driving, criminal mischief and aggravated harassment.
The sheriff's office said Gullet was not taken to the Lincoln County Jail because he was still receiving medical care.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
