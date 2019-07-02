WASHINGTON COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A man entered a seven-year-old girl's bedroom window in Washington County Tuesday morning.
Washington Co. deputies responded to a report of a man entering a 7-year-old girl’s bedroom window at the Court Yards at Springville apartments around 4:30 a.m.
The apartments are located in the 17000 block of NW Springville Road in the Bethany area of unincorporated Washington Co.
Deputies said the father of the girl woke up to the sounds of his daughter screaming. When he arrived to her bedroom, he saw a man crawling out of her window.
The father ran out the front door and saw the man running away. The man was wet and appeared to have just left a nearby hot tub, according to deputies.
Responding deputies located a wallet on a plastic chair near the hot tub and were able to identify its owner as Kord Knudsen, 30, who is also a resident of the apartment complex. Several articles of his clothing were also found along the way.
Deputies said Kord admitted to having alcohol and marijuana prior to the incident.
Kord was arrested on charges of second-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief.
