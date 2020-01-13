TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A Cloversdale man was killed Sunday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash near Netarts.
The Tillamook County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred at 3:40 p.m. on Whiskey Creek Road, at about milepost 3.4.
An investigation revealed that Jarrod W. Christensen, 41, was traveling south in a two-door 1995 Jeep Wrangler when he swerved into the northbound lane, corrected, and then went off the shoulder. The vehicle then traveled for about 150 feet before going over an embankment and down a ravine where it struck a tree and came to a rest on its roof.
Christensen was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the sheriff's office, a dog, possibly a Husky, was also in the vehicle and was last seen running from the area. The dog has not been located.
The investigation is ongoing.
The sheriff's office said it appears alcohol, failure to wear a seatbelt, and the weather may have been contributing factors in the crash.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
