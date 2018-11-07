Carver homicide invesgtigaiton

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - Deputies served a search warrant at a Hillsboro home in connection with the homicide investigation of Tricia Carver, who was found dead in a field near St. Paul. 

Deputies said it was the home of Carver's husband, and he was found dead inside of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. 

Deputies said Lemarr Carver was the prime suspect in his wife's death. 

The Marion County Sheriff's Office reported deputies, along with the Washington County Tactical Negotiations Team and Crisis Negotiation Unit, were executing a warrant Wednesday night on the 6700 block of Southeast Patricia Lane in relation to the homicide investigation of Carver. 

Authorities confirmed that the home belonged to Lemarr Carver, Tricia Carver's husband, and he was found dead inside as a result of a suspected suicide. 

Investigators initially called the death of Tricia Carver suspicious. On Wednesday, deputies said the case was being investigated as a homicide.

The body of Tricia Carver was found in the area of Vachter Road Northeast and River Road Northeast at 7 a.m. Monday.

Carver had been reported missing to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

