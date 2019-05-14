TOKETEE FALLS, OR (KPTV)- A man dies after falling into a waterfall on Sunday.
Deputies said they received a report of a man who had fallen into the water at Toketee Falls around 6:30 p.m.
Deputies and search and rescue crews responded Sunday night and continued efforts into Monday morning.
The man’s body was recovered on Monday by Douglas County Fire District.
The man was identified as Brian Paul Nelson, 59, of Bandon, Oregon.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
