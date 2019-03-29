PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Deputies are investigating after a man died at the scene of a reported shooting in northwest Portland Friday morning.
Deputies responded to the report of a shooting just before 7 a.m. in the 19400 block of Northwest Logie Trail Road.
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said a man was found at the scene with serious, life-threatening injuries. The victim later passed away from his injuries, according to the sheriff's office.
The victim has not been identified.
The sheriff's office told FOX 12 that a person has been taken into custody in connection with this case. That person has not been identified. Deputies said there are no outstanding suspects in this case.
One person is in custody; there are no outstanding suspects. Investigation is complex and will continue throughout the day. MCSO is being assisted by several agencies. Additional details will be released when appropriate.— Multnomah Co Sheriff (@MultCoSO) March 29, 2019
Investigators also said police activity near Southeast 104th and Division was also connected to the shooting investigation.
The sheriff's office said there were other people who may have been around when the shooting happened.
“One of the reports is there might have been multiple people at the location when this incident happened. So, we are looking for those individuals to help us paint a clearer picture of what happened," said Sgt. Brandon White.
The sheriff's office said Scappoose and Portland police are assisting them at the scene.
Northwest Logie Trail Road was closed between Highway 30 and Northwest Skyline Boulevard during the investigations. Residents who live on Logie Trail were still able to come and go.
