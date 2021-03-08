MOLALLA, OR (KPTV) – A driver died after he was ejected from his SUV in a rollover crash Sunday, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said.
At 5:57 p.m., deputies responded to a reported single-vehicle rollover crash on South Cramer Road near South Barnards Road.
The sheriff’s office said the driver had reportedly been ejected from a black Chevy Tahoe with Oregon plates and was severely injured.
The Tahoe was significantly damaged in the crash. It rolled through a berry field and came to a rest on its side, CCSO said.
Deputies and paramedics with Molalla Fire arrived at the crash and Life Flight was requested.
Despite lifesaving attempts by emergency personnel, the driver died at the scene.
The driver was identified as Galdino Salazar Jr., 36, of Molalla.
The sheriff’s office said Salazar was in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana at the time of the crash. However, impairment has not been determined to be a factor in the crash.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
(2) comments
No seat belt, no pity.
I always wonder if the driver was wearing a seatbelt in an accident where they are ejected. It would be a nice reminder for the rest of us to wear a seatbelt. They are much better than airbags.
