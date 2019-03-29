PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Deputies are investigating after a man was shot and killed in northwest Portland Friday morning.
The shooting happened just before 7 a.m. in the 19400 block of Northwest Logie Trail Road.
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said a man was found at the scene with serious, life-threatening injuries. The victim later passed away from his injuries, according to the sheriff's office.
The victim has not been identified.
Portland police told FOX 12 that authorities are searching for a suspect. A suspect description has not yet been released.
#UPDATE: 1 man is dead following a shooting on NW Logie Trail Rd in Multnomah County. Nobody in custody, but @MultCoSO says they don’t think there’s any further threat to community. Deputies investigating and looking for anyone who was at the scene when the incident happened. pic.twitter.com/KPVdALHayV— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) March 29, 2019
Northwest Logie Trail Road is closed between Highway 30 and Northwest Skyline Boulevard during the investigations. Residents who live on NW Logie Trail are still able to come and go.
No other information has been released at this time. Stay with FOX 12 Oregon and kptv.com for updates.
