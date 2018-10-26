BENTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -A logging accident left one man dead and another injured on Friday.
Benton County deputies responded to a logging accident near the town of Alsea, Oregon around 8:40 a.m.
Deputies said a log rolled on two men while working for Wiest Logging, on an active logging site, off Lobster Valley Road.
An air ambulance was requested, but declined due to bad weather conditions, according to deputies.
Hector Rodarte, 27, from Monmouth, Oregon was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ricky Payton, 29, of Independence, Oregon, was hoisted out of a steep ravine by first responders and taken to a hospital ins Corvallis.
Deputies said the investigation is on-going.
Alsea is about 23 miles south of Corvallis.
