WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A man was arrested Thanksgiving morning after deputies say he entered a family’s home, used the restroom, ate food and stole items from the home before breaking into a resident's car.
According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 6:41 a.m. to a report of a car break-in in the 12800 block of Northwest Creekview Drive in Cedar Mill.
The sheriff’s office said the victim heard his car alarm go off and spotted a man inside the car. The victim confronted the suspect while the victim’s family member called 911.
The victim kept the suspect at the scene until deputies arrived.
An investigation found that the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Antonio R. Bernal of Battle Ground, Washington, had entered several vehicles Thursday morning. The sheriff’s office said Bernal also went into the victim’s home and garage.
While inside the home, Bernal allegedly used the restroom and ate food meant for the family’s Thanksgiving breakfast. The sheriff’s office said he also stole a variety of items from the home and vehicles.
Investigators have linked the suspect to at least one additional case.
Bernal was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of first-degree burglary, two counts of unlawful entry into a vehicle and second-degree theft.
The investigation is ongoing and WCSO said Bernal may face additional charges.
The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information on Bernal’s case to call 503-629-0111.
