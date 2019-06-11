MOLALLA, OR (KPTV) - A 33-year-old man was arrested Sunday night after deputies say he fled from a traffic stop and crashed into two vehicles.
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said just before 7:30 p.m. a deputy attempted to stop a gray Oldsmobile Alero for a traffic violation in Molalla.
The driver, identified as Isaac Emery Zuber, pulled into the parking lot of the Safeway at 1524 West Main Street, but then fled from the parking lot and turned onto Highway 211.
The sheriff's office said Zuber crashed into a blue Saturn SL as he was fleeing near Highway 211 and Grange Avenue. After hitting the Saturn, Zuber then crashed into a parked red Ford Expedition.
Zuber fled from the crash scene on foot and jumped over fences while trying to escape. The sheriff's office said he was captured a short distance away.
Two people who were inside the Saturn had to be extricated from the vehicle. They were taken to an area hospital and treated for minor injuries.
Zuber was taken to an area hospital for evaluation. After being released, he was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges of attempt to elude and a felony warrant for a parole violation.
Zuber is being held without bail.
The sheriff's office said additional charges will be forwarded to the Clackamas County District Attorney's Office.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
