CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation after a man was found dead Sunday evening.
Shortly after 8 p.m., deputies responded to the 19400 block of Southeast 42nd Circle on the report of a disturbance with a firearm.
The sheriff's office said a man and woman were located inside a home. The man was dead.
No names have been released at this time.
Deputies with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office say they were called out to this house on SE 42nd Circle for a report of a disturbance with a gun last night and found a man dead inside. They’ve now been at this home for hours investigating his death @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/8RZYfxTXWI— Amber Wilmarth (@amberwilmarth) September 16, 2019
The Major Crimes Unit is leading the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact the sheriff's office.
