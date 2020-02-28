PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Detectives are investigating after a 32-year-old man was found dead in Johnson Creek on Monday afternoon.
At around 4:30 p.m., the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a dead person in the area of Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast Luther Road.
Deputies, along with Portland police officers, arrived to the location and found the body of Kevin Haines Trego in the water of Johnson Creek.
Trego's body was recovered by the sheriff's office Water Rescue Team and the Clackamas County Medical Examiner's Office.
The sheriff's office said the cause of death remains under investigation, but it is considered suspicious at this time.
No further details about the ongoing investigation have been released.
Investigators are asking for help from the public in establishing the whereabouts of Trego in the days leading up to the discovery of his body.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office tip line at 503-723-4949 or at www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip. Please reference #20-004448.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
