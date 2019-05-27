ALOHA, OR (KPTV) – Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a 2006 dark grey Kia Rio after they say a delivery driver left the car running with 34 Amazon packages inside.
The theft occurred Monday afternoon in south Aloha near Southwest 192nd and Butternut Street, according to the sheriff’s office.
The driver of the car went up to a house to deliver a package and left the car running with its keys in the ignition, deputies say. The car and all 34 packages inside of it were stolen.
Deputies say the suspect is a man with dreadlocks. They do not have any other suspect information to share.
The Kia Rio belongs to the delivery driver, who is a contract worker for Amazon, according to the sheriff's office. The car’s license plate reads 116CSR.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 503-629-0111.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
