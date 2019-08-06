WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A man accused of breaking into multiple vehicles at an apartment complex is in custody, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
At around 5:13 a.m., deputies responded to the apartment complex located in the 7700 block of Southwest Barnes Road.
Deputies arrived at the scene and found five vehicles that had been broken into.
The sheriff's office said a suspect was located following a K-9 search. Deputies also located a basket full of stolen items.
The suspect, who is homeless, has not yet been identified.
No other details have been released at this time.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.