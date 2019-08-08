BORING, OR (KPTV) – A man intentionally drove his van into the Clackamas River with his wife inside as a passenger, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident happened Thursday evening at Barton Park in Boring.
According to deputies, for an unknown reason, the man driving the van turned into the park and drove toward the boat ramp. He then accelerated and drove the van into the water at about 35 to 40 miles per hour.
Deputies say his wife sustained minor injuries due to the impact.
Both were able to escape from the van.
The woman was able to make it to shore. Bystanders pulled her from the river and she was then taken to a hospital. She is expected to be OK.
A man was fishing when he says the driver “flew” down the boat ramp going about 40 mph. A passenger, a woman, was screaming when he helped her out of the water. Driver is now wanted for assault, but he floated away, down river. Deputies still looking for him #Fox12 #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/pLTHuKUeSB— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) August 9, 2019
According to deputies, the man made his way to the middle of the river and began to float downstream.
They deployed a water rescue team, marine units with boats as well as a K-9 to search for the man, who is wanted for assault 4 domestic violence.
Deputies have not located him yet.
