LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A Lebanon man died Sunday afternoon after crashing his vehicle near Lacomb, according to the Linn County Sheriff's Office.
The crash happened on Ede Road at around 3:42 p.m.
The sheriff's office said an investigation revealed Vern Lee Clark, 36, was driving a 1995 Toyota Forerunner north on Ede Road when he lost control while going around a corner. The vehicle rolled multiple times before coming to a rest in the eastbound lane.
Clark was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the sheriff's office, Clark was not wearing a seatbelt and was speeding at the time of the crash. It is unknown at this time if he was driving under the influence.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.