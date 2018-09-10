ALOHA, OR (KPTV) - A 32-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection to a reported robbery at a U.S. Bank in Aloha, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies say Brandon Ross Linder passed a teller at the bank in the 19000 block of Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway a note demanding money before running from the scene on foot.
Deputies later found Linder and took him into custody at a nearby shopping center.
Linder was lodged at the Washington County Jail.
In 2009, Linder was also convicted or robbing a different U.S. Bank in Beaverton, the sheriff’s office says.
Deputies are working closely with the Federal Bureau of Investigations, which is standard in bank robbery cases.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
