EUGENE, OR (KPTV) – Deputies say one man is in jail after shooting the family dog and barricading himself in a bedroom on Tuesday.
At 12:05 p.m. the Lane County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 1300 block of North Park Avenue in Eugene for the report of a man, later identified as 48-year-old Daniel Wayne Wilkinson, had killed the dog during a mental health crisis.
It was reported by family members that Wilkinson was making delusional comments, shot the dog and then barricaded himself in a bedroom when confronted by family. Wilkinson was reported to have several firearms inside the bedroom. Law enforcement say the suspect was reported to have a violent history while armed.
When deputies arrived on scene and learned that there was no home phone, Wilkinson did not have a cell phone and there was no way to contact him without putting themselves in danger. An armor rescue vehicle was called to the scene to utilize the loudspeaker and establish communication with the suspect.
Deputies were able to convince Wilkinson to surrender peacefully to law enforcement by using the loudspeaker.
Deputies say several firearms were discovered at the scene. Wilkinson was taken into custody at 1:34 p.m. and lodged at the Lane County Jail. He is facing charges of unlawful use of a weapon and first degree animal abuse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.