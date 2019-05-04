BORING, OR (KPTV) - A man was shot after a fight at a bar in Boring Friday evening.
Deputies responded to a shooting in the parking lot of The Not So Boring Bar and Grill located at 28014 SE Wally Rd in Boring around 11 p.m.
Deputies said a physical fight or disturbance was reported at the location and later indicated a man at the location had been shot.
When deputies arrived, they located who they believed to be the suspect, identified as Gerald Bruce Newman, 59.
A pistol was seized at the scene as evidence, according to deputies.
The victim had a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
Detectives from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the location and will conduct a thorough investigation of the incident
Newman was booked into Clackamas County jail on charges of first-degree assault, attempted murder, and unlawful use of a weapon.
