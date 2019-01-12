ALOHA, OR (KPTV) - The man and woman found dead at an Aloha mobile home park were identified Saturday.
Washington County deputies were called out to Pine Ridge Mobile Park on the 6900 block of Southwest 195th Avenue at 5:16 p.m. Friday.
Deputies said Saturday evening they determined that David Jaymes Gellings, 23, stabbed his mother, identified as Lisa Marie Gellings, 49, inside their home. David then shot and killed himself, according to deputies.
FOX 12 spoke with neighbors Friday night who said their area was a safe neighborhood.
"This is actually a really nice place to live," Robert Painter-Johnson said. "People are pretty good about keeping their places up, keeping to themselves."
Painter-Johnson said a lot of elderly people live in the area.
