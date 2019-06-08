CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – A 56-year-old man was arrested after deputies with the Clark County Sheriff's Office say he stabbed a person walking their dog in an Applebee’s parking lot late Saturday morning.
According to the sheriff's office, the incident occurred at the Applebee’s restaurant the 13100 block of Northeast Highway 99.
Deputies rushed to the scene just before 11:40 a.m. after a 911 caller said the suspect, later identified as David W. Carpenter, was leaving the area on foot. The witness provided a description of Carpenter and deputies located him nearby.
Carpenter did not obey commands and deputies were forced to use a stun gun, according to the sheriff’s office. Carpenter was then arrested without further incident.
Investigators say Carpenter before he stabbed the person walking their dog attempted to stab a person seated in a car in the same parking lot. The driver of the car put their vehicle in reverse and escaped without injury, but their car was damaged, according to deputies.
The person who was stabbed walked into the Applebee’s after getting hurt and was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Carpenter was booking into the Clark County Jail and is facing one count of assault in the first degree and one count of attempted assault in the first degree.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
