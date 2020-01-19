SALEM, OR (KPTV) – There were tense moments in Salem on Saturday after a man barricaded himself inside a home for hours, prompting a response by a SWAT team.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday, deputies were dispatched to the report of shots fired in the 4500 block of Agate Drive Southeast, in the unincorporated area of Salem.
Deputies spoke with multiple people near the home and learned a man had come to the home a short time earlier and fired multiple shots in front of the home before going inside.
Deputies learned the suspect was searching for someone at the home and pointed a handgun at another man inside the house and took his wallet.
Deputies say there were no reported injuries as a result of the shots fired by the suspect.
The suspect, Jeffery Jeno Garza, was reported to be hiding inside of the home along with other people. During the next few hours, deputies say multiple people made it safely out of the house.
A SWAT team then responded to the scene along with investigators from the Criminal Investigations Unit.
Negotiators from the SWAT team spent several hours trying to get Garza to surrender peacefully. Eventually, a police K-9 found Garza hiding in a crawlspace beneath the home.
Garza was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.
He was later booked into the Marion County Jail on multiple charges, including robbery in the first degree, theft in the second degree, and unlawful use of a weapon.
