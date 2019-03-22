BEND, OR (KPTV) - A man was arrested Thursday night after a noise dispute at a Bend resort led to a fight with a gun, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office.
At 8:13 p.m., deputies responded to the Seventh Mountain Resort after a juvenile called 911 to report his father was fighting a man who was holding a gun.
Deputies arrived to the scene and saw a man, later identified as Dustin Eugene Shippee, from Otis, retreating to his vacation apartment. Shippee eventually came out of the apartment and was detained.
The sheriff's office said an investigation revealed that two families were vacationing in apartments on separate floors. Shippee became upset about the noise being made in the apartment above throughout the day.
Shippee went up to the apartment and confronted the father about the noise. He left after a brief verbal exchange.
According to the sheriff's office, Shippee retrieved a pistol from his apartment and returned to confront the father again.
The sheriff's office said there was a struggled on the balcony between the father and Shippee. The gun fell to the ground during the fight, but no shots were fired.
The father sustained minor injuries.
The sheriff's office said deputies recovered the pistol from Shippee's apartment.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the incident, according to the sheriff's office.
Shippee was arrested and booked into the Deschutes County Jail on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of menacing, two counts of recklessly endangering another, fourth-degree assault, and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
