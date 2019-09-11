Deputies: Man uses dog in attempt to lure 2 young girls in Washington Co.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies say a man used a dog in an attempt to lure two young girls in unincorporated Washington County near Portland.
The man allegedly stopped his older white Subaru Outback in front of the kids while they were walking home in the 8800 block of Northwest Ash Street.
The girls told deputies the man rolled down his driver side windows and blocked them from crossing the street.
The girls said he had a grey dog with a red collar in the back seat. He allegedly said his dog was happy and loves children, especially little girls. He didn’t say much else and left as a parent showed up, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies say the man is white, between 40 and 50 years old, had grey or white hair, blue eyes, and possibly a beard.
The sheriff’s office says this is a reminder for parents to teach their kids about what they should do if they come into contact with a stranger.
