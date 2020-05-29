LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A kidnapping suspect was arrested following a pursuit with deputies on Thursday, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.
On May 16, deputies responded to a disturbance outside a business in the 300 block of Hemlock Street in Waldport. A witness reported seeing two people enter a vehicle and leave at a high rate of speed.
The sheriff's office said deputies were familiar with the vehicle involved and attempted to contact the owner at his home, but he fled from the home before deputies arrived.
Another person involved in the disturbance spoke with deputies about what happened.
During an investigation, deputies learned that 48-year-old Richard D. Leach had forced an unwilling victim into a vehicle at gunpoint. Leach then drove the victim to several places around the Waldport area before stopping at a location where the victim was able to escape.
The sheriff's office said Leach physically assaulted the victim multiple times during the encounter.
Deputies searched for Leach extensively over the next several days, but did not locate him. The sheriff's office said his vehicle was found burned on a remote forest road.
On Thursday, at around 4:45 p.m., the sheriff's office said Leach was seen in a Toyota Corolla near milepost 3 on Highway 34.
Deputies attempted a traffic stop, but Leach failed to yield and pursuit began.
Shortly after the pursuit began, deputies learned that the Corolla was stolen from a home on Highway 34, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office said the pursuit lasted about 45 minutes over forest roads between East Canal Creek Road and East Eckman Creek Road. Leach reportedly struck a passing vehicle and attempted to hit a patrol vehicle during the pursuit.
The front tires of the Corolla were successfully spiked near the intersection of East Eckman Creek Road and East Lakeside Drive, according to the sheriff's office.
The Corolla mechanically failed and rolled to a stop in the 500 block of East Eckman Creek Road.
The sheriff's office said Leach refused to comply with commands to surrender, and K-9's Bonni and Nix were deployed.
K-9 Nix entered the vehicle and successfully apprehended Leach.
According to the sheriff's office, Leach spit blood on medics while being treated for injuries sustained during the K-9 apprehension.
Leach is being charged with first-degree kidnapping, unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree criminal mischief, unauthorized use of a vehicle, attempting to elude police, aggravated harassment, coercion, pointing a firearm at another, two counts of reckless driving, menacing, fourth-degree assault, failure to perform the duties of a driver, recklessly endangering another person, second-degree disorderly conduct, three counts of offensive littering, and second-degree criminal trespass.
His bail is set at $730,000.
