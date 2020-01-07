TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 37-year-old man wanted after a pursuit and crash in Tillamook County was arrested Monday afternoon.
Deputies were searching for Jason Coleman, of Idavilla, after the incident occurred on Sunday morning.
The sheriff's office said deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle parked along Highway 101 in Beaver, near milepost 82.
Deputies arrived to the scene and attempted to contacted the driver, later identified as Coleman. However, Coleman sped away and began traveling northbound on the highway.
A pursuit ensued and continued until Coleman lost control on East Beaver Creak Road and went over an embankment.
The sheriff's office said Coleman fled the scene and was not immediately located.
A female passenger in the vehicle was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
According to the sheriff's office, Coleman was spotted on Monday at around 1:30 p.m. on East Beaver Creek Road, where he had been hiding for more than 24 hours.
Coleman was arrested without incident. He has been booked into the Tillamook County Jail on a felony warrant for possession of methamphetamine and delivery of methamphetamine.
The sheriff's office said charges stemming from Sunday's incident include unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, eluding, reckless endangering, reckless driving, and possession of methamphetamine.
