WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A man wanted out of California was arrested by Washington County deputies Thursday night.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said deputies stopped a vehicle near Southwest 185th Avenue and Southwest Blanton Road and learned the vehicle was used in a violent crime.
The driver, identified as Richard Minifie, 52, had a warrant for attempted murder out of California.
Minifie was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail. His bail is set at $1 million.
The sheriff's office said the extradition process has begun.
NICE HOOK County Mounties!
LIVE PD-"Ok..back in the control center here..we're going to go to Washington County Oregon, where Sheriff (Insert Mountie name here) has pulled over a suspicious vehicle, and..oh my JACKPOT! It appears the driver has major paper on him out of California for Attempted Murder. Sean 'Sticks' Larkin, as a former officer, what's going through you mind when you're on SCMODS, and you discover the person you just pulled over is a dangerous fugitive?"
Stick: "Well Dan, your immediate reaction is normally some kind of uncontrollable lower body function, but then you gather yourself together, call for back-up, and make sure you keep your eyes on the suspect until the cavalry arrive, and only then can you safely get the perp cuffed and stuffed."
Host Dan Abrams: "Good point about the involuntary lower body function, Sticks. I get that quite often just sitting here watching this ---."
Producer: "Cut..Dan..you can't say ---- on alleged live TV. C'mon now..little future officers are watching."
