WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies are asking for the public's help identifying a man who is believed to be the suspect in numerous bank robberies.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said on Christmas Eve at around 9:13 a.m., deputies responded to the Columbia Bank, located at 4805 Southwest 77th Avenue, on the report of a robbery.
Witnesses told deputies that a man approached the counter and passed a note to a teller demanding money. The suspect then fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The suspect has not been located.
The suspect is described as a 50 to 60-year-old white man, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, medium build, with gray hair, and wearing prescription eyeglasses.
The sheriff's office said the suspect is wanted in connection to numerous bank robberies in the Portland metro area.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Washington County Sheriff's Office detectives at 503-846-2700.
