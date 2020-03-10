MULINO, OR (KPTV) – After hours of negotiations, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says a man who threatened his roommate with a gun was safely taken into custody Tuesday.
It was eventually a Portland police plane that found the suspect on a property just north of where deputies initially thought he was.
The sheriff’s office has identified that suspect as 54-year-old Kevin Gene Grieser.
The situation started around 2 p.m. near South Wave Road and South Howards Mill Road about a mile from Highway 213 in Mulino.
The sheriff’s office says Grieser threatened his roommate with a gun and then threatened deputies when they got there.
Deputies got the roommate out safely, but they believed Grieser had barricaded himself inside with several weapons.
Negotiators in the mobile command center talked to Grieser on the phone off and on for hours Tuesday evening, working to come to a safe resolution.
Then the Portland police plane came in to help and spotted Grieser. The SWAT team then took him out peacefully.
Grieser was arrested and faces charges of menacing, strangulation, unlawful use of a weapon and a misdemeanor warrant.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.