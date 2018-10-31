WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A 60-year-old man who deputies say walked away from an adult care facility and was reported missing Wednesday has been located.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday morning that John Jackson was found safe.
He had been reported missing from the 13000 block of Southwest Beef Bend Road near King City. Deputies said he does not have a cell phone and does not have access to money.
Jackson is diagnosed with schizophrenia and other medical conditions.
Deputies said Friday that Jackson was found in good health. He was located by a family member around 10 p.m. Thursday.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
