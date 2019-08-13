PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man turned himself into the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office on a warrant Tuesday evening.
Police said 37-year-old, Christopher R. Ponte turned himself in shortly after 8 p.m.
He is facing a single count of riot and a single count of third-degree assault.
These charges are the result of an investigation that started on May 1st, 2019 related to a disturbance in the 800 block of Northeast Couch Street, according to police.
Police said this is an on-going investigation.
Assault detectives continue to work on several cases related to May 1 and June 29 demonstrations.
If anyone has information related to crimes committed on those or other dates, they are encouraged to contact the PPB at crimetips@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.