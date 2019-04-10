CORNELIUS, OR (KPTV) – Deputies Wednesday afternoon arrested a suspect they say stole thousands of dollars from a Cornelius bar while wearing a pirate mask and carrying a fire extinguisher.
According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the burglary happened in July 2018 at the Last Lap, which is located in the 1500 block of North Adair Street. During the burglary, a safe was stolen with more than $4,000 cash inside.
Sean Robert Tate was arrested in connection to crime Wednesday and is facing charges including burglary in the second degree, theft in the first degree, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and possession of a stolen vehicle. Tate was lodged at the Washington County Jail.
Deputies in August last year said surveillance video showed the suspect enter the business through a side door when the bar was closed. The suspect was wearing a pirate mask that included an eye patch, parrot and beard, and deputies dubbed him “the Masked Pirate Burglar”.
The suspect went straight for the safe after disabling a camera in the storage room, according to deputies.
Deputies believe the suspect used a hand truck to steal the safe.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.