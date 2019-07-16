Deputies: Medford man dies after crashing into traffic pole; alcohol likely involved

JACKSON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A Medford man is dead after deputies say he crashed his small SUV into a pole near Central Point.
The crash likely involved alcohol and occurred Sunday evening at the intersection of Table Rock Road and East Gregory Road, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies pronounced Jud Allen Dikes, 68, dead at the scene after they say he veered his gold Ford Escape across oncoming lanes traffic and crashed into a traffic signal pole at the southeast corner of the intersection.
According to the sheriff’s office, Dikes was driving south on Table Rock Road at the time of the crash and was not wearing a seatbelt. Deputies say he veered across oncoming traffic for unknown reasons.
The sheriff’s office says there was evidence of alcohol use at the scene. Toxicology tests will be completed by the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
