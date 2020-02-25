Deputies: 2 men from Portland were arrested after crime spree near Lincoln City

LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Two men were arrested after a crime spree near Lincoln City on Tuesday.
At about 8:36 a.m. the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a silver SUV driving down a golf cart path and portions of the golf course at the Salishan Golf Course, the sheriff’s office said. The caller told dispatch that an employee had stopped the SUV, but after a brief confrontation with the two middle age occupants, the suspects sped away.
At 8:48 a.m., dispatch received a second report from a homeowner on Siletz Highway near mile post 5 who had a confrontation with a male suspect who had entered his home, deputies said. The homeowner reported seeing a second suspect and the silver SUV.
At 8: 59 a.m., while law enforcement responded to the report of the burglary, dispatch received a third call from an elderly woman driving south on Siletz Hwy also near mile post 5. The woman said she had been flagged down by two men standing by a silver SUV, deputies said. She told dispatch that one of the men attempted to force himself into the car.
Law enforcement arrived shortly after and made contact with the suspects who were identified as Damon Hodge,46, and Mark Alan Hays, 48, both from Portland.
An investigation revealed that Hodge and Hays had trespassed into the Salishan Golf Course and then drove to Siletz Hwy near S. Alta Drive where their vehicle ran out of gas, deputies said. Once there,deputies say, Hodge entered a nearby home where he was confronted by the homeowner and then ran away back to the SUV. The men then flagged down a passing driver who stopped to check on them. Hays attempted to enter the car grabbing the passenger door handle, but it was locked. The driver was able to get away and call 911.
Hodge and Hays were booked on criminal trespass I and II, burglary I, third degree attempted robbery, attempted unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and attempted unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Bail for Hodge was set at $212,500.
Hays faces additional charges of driving under the influence, reckless driving and driving while revoked (felony). His bail was set at $292,500.
Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 541-265-0777 and ask for Senior Deputy Boys and reference case number 20s-00461.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Oregon State Police.
