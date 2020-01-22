MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies are investigating a shooting that injured three people in Salem late Tuesday night.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies responded just after 11 p.m. to a reported shooting in the area of Snoopy Lane Northeast and Linus Court Northeast, in the unincorporated area of Salem.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a silver Chrysler 300 crashed into a van. A man in the Chrysler had what is believed to be a gunshot wound to his head. He was transported to an area hospital and is currently in critical condition, according to deputies.
Shortly after, two other men arrived at Salem Hospital with gunshot wounds from the same shooting. Those two victims were treated and released.
The sheriff’s office said that Criminal Investigations Unit detectives have taken over the shooting investigation.
No other details on what led up to the shooting, or any suspect descriptions, have been released.
Anyone with information about the shooting is called to call the sheriff’s office’s non-emergency line at 503-588-5032.
(1) comment
Hey humans..instead of like..ya know..shooting each other, and running each other over with your vehicles, and..ya know..stuff like that. Why don'cha just chill and like..ya know..go to Disneyland or somethin'?
