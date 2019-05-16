WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested a wanted hit-and-run driver who slammed into a cyclist near Forest Grove and flipped the cyclist off as he drove away.
William Offinga, 55, was arrested Thursday and is facing one count of reckless driving and one count of felony hit-and-run related to the incident. The sheriff’s office says Offinga hit the cyclist on Hillside Road in rural Washington County around 2 p.m. Saturday.
Witnesses told law enforcement the man was driving a newer Mercedes convertible and hit the cyclist on the shoulder of the road. The man on the bike had stopped and was looking at a map when he was hit near the road’s intersection with Clapshaw Hill Road, according to deputies.
Investigators say Offinga made no attempt to stop or check on the bicyclist and gave him “the finger” as he left the scene.
The sheriff’s office says several tips led detectives to Offinga’s home outside Forest Grove. Law enforcement served a search warrant at the home and located a car matching witnesses’ descriptions with damage consistent with a crash. Offinga was booked into the Washington County Jail.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.