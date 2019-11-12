Deputies: Meth, guns, stolen items seized from McMinnville home; suspect found hiding in basement

MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) - A search warrant was served at a McMinnville home, leading to the seizure of methamphetamine, six firearms and stolen property, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said the suspect was also found hiding in the basement.
Deputies served the warrant on the 2700 block of Northeast Elaine Drive at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. Oregon State Police SWAT members also assisted with the warrant service.
Deputies said the investigation centered on stolen property and the unlawful possession of guns.
Brandon Jacob Erickson, 37, was arrested at the scene on outstanding warrants. Deputies said he was hiding in the basement when they found him.
Of the six guns that were seized, investigators said one appeared to be a loaded homemade shotgun, while another was a modified short-barrel shotgun.
Stolen property included tools and clothes believed to have been taken from the Wilco Farm Store in McMinnville, according to deputies.
The sheriff’s office reports Erickson is expected to face additional charges relating to the evidence recovered in connection with the search warrant.
