LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 53-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on several counts of encouraging child sexual abuse following an investigation.
Detectives served a search warrant at a home in the 1000 block of Southwest 2nd Avenue in Mill City around 4 p.m. in connection to an online child exploitation investigation and seized numerous digital devices.
The Linn County Sheriff's Office said the evidence found indicated that Leslie James Van Dolah, who lives at the home on SW 2nd, was viewing and distributing images of child pornography and bestiality pornography online.
The sheriff's office said evidence does not indicate anyone else living in the home on SW 2nd was involved in or had knowledge of the crimes.
Van Dolah was arrested and charged with six counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse and three counts of encouraging the sexual assault of an animal.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call Detective John Trenary at 541-917-6665.
The Linn County Sheriff's Office was assisted in the investigation by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the Oregon Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
