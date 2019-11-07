CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said a 23-year-old man who was reported missing has been found.
The sheriff's office said Luis Parra-Ramirez went missing from his parents’ home on Mather Road in Clackamas around 12 a.m. Nov. 6.
Parra-Ramirez needed medication and had been without it for several days, the sheriff’s office said.
On Friday at around 10:30 a.m., the sheriff's office said Parra-Ramirez had been found.
No other details were released.
