CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 41-year-old man who was reported missing after he was last seen in Wilsonville has been found safe.
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said Trung Tuan Huynh walked away from a supervised group outing in Wilsonville at around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was last seen on foot on Southwest Main Street.
The sheriff's office said Huynh needs medication.
Huynh was described by deputies as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray ball cap, gray t-shirt, and pants.
Deputies said just before 9 a.m. Thursday that Huynh was located and thanked the public for keeping an eye out for him.
Deputies said later Thursday that Huynh was found at the Portland International Airport by Port of Portland police.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
