PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Deputies say a missing 80-year-old Portland man has been found.
According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, Harvey Jones was reported missing Friday by family members after he failed to arrive at work.
On Sunday, the sheriff’s office said that Jones had been located.
No additional information was released.
