CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said a missing 76-year-old woman has been found safe.

Carol Ann Hoy was last seen on Thursday morning. The sheriff's office said she walked away from her home on Jannsen Road in Estacada sometime between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

According to the sheriff's office, Hoy suffers from cognitive issues and was in need of daily medication.

Early Friday evening, two Estacada residents located Carol Ann Hoy's purse off a logging road. They notified Clackamas County Search & Rescue (CSAR) personnel. CSAR responded to the area and located Hoy nearby.

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment of hypothermia.

The two Estacada residents had been hiking in the area looking for Hoy after hearing the news that she was missing.