WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – An Aloha woman reported missing has been found in Hillsboro, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says.
Deputies Friday night asked for help finding Frona Ornie. The sheriff's office was concerned for Ornie's welfare because deputies say she functions at a very delayed level.
The sheriff's office late Friday night said she was found and transported to a hospital for evaluation.
