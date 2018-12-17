BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A boy reported missing Monday evening was found safe later Monday night, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says.
15-year-old Jimmy Martinez was reported missing from his home in the Cedar Hills community.
Deputies and family members say they were concerned for the boy's safety because he is living with autism.
The sheriff’s office reported Monday around 8:30 p.m. that Martinez had returned home safe.
Copyright 2108 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
