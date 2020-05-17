CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff's Office said a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing on Sunday has been found.
Deputies were searching for Summer Poulson, who was last seen at around 11 p.m. Saturday in the Felida area.
On Monday, the sheriff's office said Poulson was located and is safe.
No further details were released.
