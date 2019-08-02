CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies with the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office say a missing Happy Valley man has been found and is safe.
The sheriff's office earlier Friday said Richard Lee Merrell, 90, left his home in Happy Valley Friday around 5 p.m.
His destination was unknown, and deputies were concerned because they say he was living with dementia.
Deputies Friday night thanked the public helping to spread the word.
