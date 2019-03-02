DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A man stuck in the snow with his dog survived by eating taco sauce for five days, according to deputies.
Around 2:16 p.m. on Friday, a snowmobile rider contacted Deschutes County 911 to report a missing man, identified as Jeremy Taylor, had been located on Forest Service Road 40 near Wake Butte, west of Sunriver.
Taylor and his dog Allie were found to be in good condition, but hungry after being stuck in the snow for five days.
Taylor and Allie were reunited with family and friend, according to deputies.
Taylor told investigators he had gone up FS Road 40 on Sunday but became stuck in the snow. He awoke Monday to even more snow and was unable to get his vehicle unstuck.
Deputies said Jeremy attempted to walk out on Monday, but the deep snow made it difficult and he and Allie returned to his vehicle.
Taylor stayed warm by starting his vehicle and used a few taco sauce packets he had as food, according to deputies.
The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office would like to thank everyone who assisted with the search for Jeremy and his dog Allie.
