COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A missing man's body was found in the Clatskanie River on Thursday.
Deputies from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a missing person call on River Front Rd in Clatskanie on Feb. 7.
Deputies said the missing man was identified as William Stout, 70, of Clatskanie.
Around 8:50 p.m., investigators spotted a body in the Clatskanie River.
Investigators followed the body in the river until they were able to pull the body out of the river and it was positively identified as the missing Clatskanie man.
Deputies said Stout was said to have some medical conditions, but investigators are not sure if they played a part in his death.
